‘Trump sahab… come to Dadar Parsi Colony’: Boman Irani takes dig at US President’s ‘Irani’ comments

Indian actor Boman Irani on Wednesday took a dig at Donald Trump after the US president reportedly claimed to be holding ‘peace talks’ with Iran.

“The Iranis are ready for peace talks with Mr. Donald Trump. So, as you may know, it’s going viral that Mr Donald Trump wants to speak to the ‘Iranis’. And three people have been beckoned. Talks are happening with Smriti ji, Aruna Irani ji, and me, Boman Irani. So, I am ready. I am ready to do anything for peace,” the 66-year-old actor said in an Instagram video.

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“I have only one problem, I won’t go to Washington. I think it would be best if Trump sahab and his delegation come to Dadar Parsi Colony. We'll feed them dhansak, custard and other food. But if they bring along a big gas cylinder, I think it’ll make life very smooth for all of us,” he joked.

Several celebrities, including Farhan Akhtar, Tabu and Zareen Khan, found Boman Irani’s video hilarious. However, Mandana Karimi, an Iranian-born actress and model based in India, slammed Irani for the post.

“Boman Irani sir...Suddenly you have a lot to say about Iran. Interesting timing. For years, Iranians have been getting arrested, executed, silenced. Thousands killed. Families torn apart. And people like me we’ve lived it. We’ve spoken about it. But now…there’s a video. Now there’s concern. Now there’s humour about gas, about Trump, about “come to my house”. Sir, with all respect you and the Parsi community come from Iran. You carry that history. That fire. So where was this voice when Iranians were dying? And now suddenly because it affects gas, politics, global talks there’s commentary,” she wrote in the comments section of the post.

The West Asia conflict between US-Israel and Iran has affected other regions like the UAE and India despite no direct involvement.

Israel struck the Iranian capital Tehran on Wednesday. President Donald Trump said the U.S. offered a ceasefire proposal and sanctions relief in return for Tehran abandoning its nuclear programme and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

On the work front, Irani last appeared in the 2026 film The RajaSaab. He is also set to star in Khosla ka Ghosla 2.