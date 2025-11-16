MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 16 November 2025

Prem Chopra discharged from Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital after week-long treatment

The 92-year-old actor had been admitted under the care of cardiologist Dr Nitin Gokhale, who confirmed his discharge

Entertainment Web Desk Published 16.11.25, 04:11 PM
Prem Chopra

Prem Chopra File picture

Veteran actor Prem Chopra, who was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital last week due to a viral infection and age-related complications, was discharged on Saturday.

The 92-year-old actor had been admitted under the care of cardiologist Dr Nitin Gokhale, who confirmed his discharge.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to news agency ANI, Chopra’s family said the actor returned home on Saturday after treatment at the hospital. During his stay, he was monitored by senior doctors, including Dr Jalil Parkar.

“He is a known case of cardiac ailment and he also had a viral infection, and that’s why I’m treating him for the lungs. He is not in the ICU; he is in the ward,” Dr Parkar said in a statement.

“He is 92 years old and he has age-related issues because of which his recovery takes a little time. He should be fine in another three-four days and go home," he added.

Prem Chopra remains one of Hindi cinema’s memorable on-screen villains, having appeared in over 380 films across six decades. His notable works include Woh Kaun Thi? (1964), Upkaar (1967), Do Raaste (1969), Kati Patang (1970), Bobby (1973), Do Anjaane (1976), Trishul (1978), Dostana (1980) and Kranti (1981).

More recently, he appeared in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal (2023), fronted by Ranbir Kapoor.

RELATED TOPICS

Prem Chopra
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India skid on crumbling Eden as South Africa snatch 30-run win in three-day thriller

Bavuma’s gritty 55* and Harmer’s four-for stun India as Jansen’s early strikes seal a stunning 30-run SA win in Kolkata
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav with daughter Rohini Acharya and son Tejashwi Yadav during an event, in Saran district.
Quote left Quote right

Tejashwi Yadav accused me of donating bad kidney to my father. Slipper was raised to hit me

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT