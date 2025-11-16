Prem Chopra discharged from Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital after week-long treatment

Veteran actor Prem Chopra, who was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital last week due to a viral infection and age-related complications, was discharged on Saturday.

The 92-year-old actor had been admitted under the care of cardiologist Dr Nitin Gokhale, who confirmed his discharge.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to news agency ANI, Chopra’s family said the actor returned home on Saturday after treatment at the hospital. During his stay, he was monitored by senior doctors, including Dr Jalil Parkar.

“He is a known case of cardiac ailment and he also had a viral infection, and that’s why I’m treating him for the lungs. He is not in the ICU; he is in the ward,” Dr Parkar said in a statement.

“He is 92 years old and he has age-related issues because of which his recovery takes a little time. He should be fine in another three-four days and go home," he added.

Prem Chopra remains one of Hindi cinema’s memorable on-screen villains, having appeared in over 380 films across six decades. His notable works include Woh Kaun Thi? (1964), Upkaar (1967), Do Raaste (1969), Kati Patang (1970), Bobby (1973), Do Anjaane (1976), Trishul (1978), Dostana (1980) and Kranti (1981).

More recently, he appeared in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal (2023), fronted by Ranbir Kapoor.