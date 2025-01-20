Indian stars Shreya Ghoshal, Mrunal Thakur, Patralekhaa attend Coldplay Mumbai concerts

Indian celebrities Mrunal Thakur, Shreya Ghoshal, Kusha Kapila and Patralekhaa were in attendance at Coldplay concert in Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium on Saturday and Sunday. Here’s a look at their moments.

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack actress Patralekhaa called the experience epic, sharing how Coldplay’s music has been with her through life’s highs and lows since 2009.

Singer Shreya Ghoshal, along with her father Biswajit Ghoshal and husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya, attended Coldplay’s concert for the second time on Sunday. “Couldn’t stop my tears for Fix You,” Shreya wrote in the caption.

Mrunal Thakur was spotted jamming with the crowd as they sang Yellow at the concert.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Seema Khan attended the Coldplay concert with her son Yohan, celebrating his first-ever concert experience.

“And it was indeed all yellow 💛,” Kusha Kapila, who attended the concert in Mumbai on Sunday, captioned her post on Instagram.

"Managed to do this between gigs and touring! This one was for my son Puhor! Moments of Joy," Papon wrote on social media, sharing glimpses from the concert.