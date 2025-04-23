‘Cowardly’: Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal condemn Pahalgam terror attack

Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Siddharth Malhotra and Karan Johar have condemned the terrorist attack near Pahalgam in Kashmir, expressing condolences to the bereaved families.

“Horrified to know of the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. Sheer evil to kill innocent people like this. Prayers for their families,” wrote Akshay Kumar on X expressing his shock and grief over the tragic incident.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, too, voiced her anguish over the attack, and said, “Beyond heartbroken for the victims and their families. Praying for the lives lost.”

On Tuesday afternoon, terrorists opened fire at a well-known meadow near Pahalgam, killing 26 people — most of them tourists — in the deadliest assault the Baisaran Valley has witnessed since the 2019 Pulwama attack.

Reports indicate that tourists stated the terrorists questioned them about their religion before opening fire.

Calling it heartbreaking and unacceptable, Sonu Sood wrote on X, “Strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack on innocent tourists in Kashmir’s #Pahalgam. Terrorism should not have any place in a civilized world and this dastardly act is unacceptable. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their dear ones and prayers for early recovery of those who are injured. Om Sai ram.”

Deeply saddened by the tragic loss, Sidharth Malhotra said, “The terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on innocent civilians is a cowardly act.”

Patralekhaa took to social media to express her condolences, grieving the devastating attack.

Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar shared his condolences, sending thoughts and prayers to the victims’ families.

Expressing his outrage, Sanjay Dutt stated that the attack on tourists cannot be ‘forgiven’.

“They killed our people in cold blood. This can’t be forgiven, these terrorists need to know we are not staying quiet. We need to retaliate, I request our Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, Home Minister @AmitShah ji and Defence Minister @rajnathsingh ji to give them what they deserve, he posted on X.”

Expressing his grief over the tragedy, Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Can’t imagine the pain of the family members who lost their loved ones in the absolute inhuman act of terrorism in Pahalgam.”

Dino Morea, Kamal Haasan, R. Madhavan and Rohit Saraf have also shared their grief over the incident, offering their deepest condolences to the affected families.