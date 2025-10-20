In pictures: Bollywood stars Ahaan Panday, Sonakshi Sinha, Pratibha Ranta celebrate Diwali

Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rohit Saraf, Ahaan Panday, and Pratibha Ranta were among the Indian celebrities who embraced the Diwali spirit in ethnic ensembles. Here’s a look at how they celebrated the festival of lights.
Jigra actress Alia Bhatt soaked in festive fervour with family. She posed for a picture with her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan. While Alia dazzled in a golden ensemble, Kareena looked gorgeous in a pale blue lehenga.
Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday looked handsome in a black kurta as he posed for a photo with his mother Deanne Panday.
Actress Shilpa Shetty made vibrant rangolis with her younger sister Shamita Shetty.
Sonakshi Sinha celebrated Diwali with husband Zaheer Iqbal. Sonakshi stunned in an ivory-and-golden ensemble. Zaheer looked dapper in a sequined black kurta worn over black trousers.
Actress Kriti Sanon, who is currently awaiting the release of Tere Ishk Mein, posed for a group picture with her friends. She looked gorgeous in an embroidered pink lehenga.
Actress Sonam Kapoor observed Diwali with her family, spending quality time with her son Vayu.
Mismatched star Rohit Saraf and Laapataa Ladies actress Pratibha Ranta celebrated the festival of lights with filmmaker Nikkhil Advani. A video of them dancing together at the party has gone viral on social media.
The Royals actress Bhumi Pednekkar twirled in a soft pink lehenga. She posed with garlands and rose petals for a picture.
Actress Avneet Kaur posed on the balcony of a skyscraper in a black embroidered lehenga. Polki jewellery, sleek straight hair and smokey eyes completed her elegant festive look.
Mandala Murders star Vaani Kapoor channelled her inner desi girl in a gorgeous green lehenga.
Actress Dia Mirza posed with a diya in her hand. She looked gorgeous in a green organza lehenga. Dewy makeup and danglers elevated Dia’s festive look.
Jacqueline Fernandez stole the show in a red sari with golden zari borders. The 40-year-old actress last appeared in the film Housefull 5.