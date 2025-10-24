MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 24 October 2025

Singer-composer Sachin Sanghvi arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a woman

Sachin allegedly promised her a chance in his music album

PTI Published 24.10.25, 02:49 PM
Sachin Sanghvi

Sachin Sanghvi IMDb

Bollywood singer and music composer Sachin Sanghvi has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman by promising her a chance in a music album and marriage, police said on Friday.

Sanghvi, known for hit songs in 'Stree 2' and 'Bhediya', was arrested on Thursday under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the complainant, in her 20s, claimed she came in contact with Sanghvi in February 2024, and he had sent her a message on Instagram.

The singer-composer allegedly promised her a chance in his music album, and they exchanged phone numbers, the official said.

The woman has alleged that Sanghvi called her to his studio, where he proposed marriage, and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions, he said.

Following a probe, the singer was arrested, he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Sachin Sanghvi Sexual Assault
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India will not sign any trade deal in a hurry, Piyush Goyal says in latest signal on US agreement

The proposed trade deal between Washington and Delhi has been in limbo for a while now and it is believed that the reason is India’s ‘red lines’ around agriculture and dairy products
Karoline Leavitt
Quote left Quote right

H-1B visa system has been spammed with fraud, and that's driven down American wages

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT