‘I don't have money': Rajpal Yadav before surrendering to Tihar Jail authorities

Actor Rajpal Yadav opened up about his financial struggles before surrendering to Tihar Jail authorities after the Delhi High Court declined to extend the deadline in a cheque-bounce case for which he was convicted, as per reports.

“Sir, kya karoon? Mere paas paise nahin hain. Aur koi upaay nahin dikhta… Sir, yahan hum sab akele hain. (Sir, what can I do? I don't have money. I can't find any other option. I'm all alone here. I have to deal with this crisis on my own),” the Bhool Bhulaiyaa star said in the court, as per a report by News X.

Yadav’s lawyer had told the court that the actor had arranged a sum of Rs 50 lakh and requested one more week to make the payment. This came after the February 2 court order for Yadav to surrender by 4pm on February 4.

However, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma rejected Yadav’s plea seeking an extension, saying there was no ground to grant him relief.

“This court cannot be expected to show or create special circumstances for any person merely because such a person belongs to a particular background or industry. Leniency, though sometimes necessary, cannot be extended endlessly, especially when it is met with continued non-compliance,” the court said.

The case was heard in connection with a complaint lodged by M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd against Rajpal and his wife, alleging that several cheques issued by them bounced and that the dues were not repaid.

In 2018, a Delhi magistrate’s court convicted the couple in the cheque-bounce cases and sentenced the actor to six months in prison. The Yadavs moved the Delhi High Court after the verdict was picked up by a sessions court in 2019.

In June 2024, the high court had temporarily suspended the case, urging the actor to explore a settlement with the company through genuine steps.

However, on February 2, the court ordered Yadav to surrender after noting that he had repeatedly violated the court with his inability to repay the amount.

Rajpal Yadav is well-known for his comic timing and memorable supporting roles across a wide range of Hindi films. Over a career spanning more than two decades, he has appeared in beloved comedies such as Phir Hera Pheri, Chup Chup Ke, Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Partner, becoming a familiar face in mainstream Hindi cinema for his humorous performances.

In recent years, he has featured in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Vanvaas, Baby John, Pad Gaye Pange, Kaam Chalu Hai, Dream Girl 2, Shehzada, Non Stop Dhamaal and Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Beyond acting, Yadav also ventured into directing with the 2012 film Ata Pata Laapata.