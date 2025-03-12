Blackpink’s Jisoo drops behind-the-scenes pictures from new zombie apocalypse series ‘Newtopia’

K-pop band Blackpink member Jisoo has shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of her latest Korean zombie apocalypse drama series Newtopia, currently streaming on Prime Video. The photos also feature Korean actors Kang Young-seok and Lee Hak-joo.

Sporting a red sweater, the Flower singer posed for the camera in between shots. The series also stars Park Jung-min.

The actress-singer got clicked with her co-stars Kang Young-sook and Lee Hak-joo. Kang Young-seok plays the character Seo Jin-wook, while My Name star Lee Hak-joo plays Sung Tae-sik in the show.

Set in an air defence unit in Seoul, the drama follows the story of a soldier named Jae Yoon (Jung-min) and his girlfriend Yeong Ju (Jisoo), who break up on the same day a zombie apocalypse takes over the world. The couple, who get separated from each other inside the military area, battle the zombies single-handedly to reunite.

Jisoo made her acting debut with the 2015 K-drama series The Producers. The singer landed her first lead role in the 2021 series Snowdrop, also starring Jung Hae-in. She is gearing up for her upcoming projects Boyfriend On Demand and The Prophet: Omniscient Reader.

Jisoo, who launched her own record label Blissoo on February 21, 2024, dropped her debut solo album Amortage on February 14. The singer also dropped the official music video of the track Earthquake from her debut album.

Blackpink is set for a comeback this year after a nearly three-year break. Their last song together was Shut Down from the album Born Pink (2022). Last year, the band members — Jennie, Lisa, Rose and Jisoo — took time off from band activities and focused on solo projects.