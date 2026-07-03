Bille August to direct Giorgio Armani biopic; fashion house distances itself from project

Palme d’Or awardee Bille August is all set to make a biopic based on the life of the late fashion designer Giorgio Armani, as per reports.

As per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the film, which is titled Armani: The King of Fashion, will be produced by Italian producer Andrea Iervolino and chronicle the life and career of the celebrated Italian designer, who died in Milan in September last year at the age of 91.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the casting for Armani: The King of Fashion has not yet been announced.

“There are directors who make great films, and there are directors who possess the rare ability to reveal the humanity behind greatness. Bille August belongs to that extraordinary category,” Iervolino said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Armani Group clarified that the project is unauthorised and has no association with the fashion house.

In a statement, the company said it was aware of the film but had ‘never been involved in the initiative, nor has it authorised, supported, endorsed, or participated in its development or production’.

“The company therefore considers itself entirely unrelated to the project and dissociates itself from both the director and the content of the project,” it added.

Born in Piacenza, Italy, in 1934, Armani began his career as a window dresser before honing his craft under celebrated menswear designer Nino Cerruti. In 1975, he co-founded the Giorgio Armani fashion house with his partner, architect Sergio Galeotti.

Over the decades, Armani emerged as one of the world's most influential fashion designers, forging strong ties with Hollywood by creating costumes for films such as American Gigolo, The Untouchables and The Wolf of Wall Street.