Amitabh Bachchan reveals he used to work on 10 to 15 films at the same time

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan recently revealed on his blog that there was a time when he juggled 10 to 15 films simultaneously, driven by the fear of not knowing when the next acting opportunity would come.

On his Tumblr blog, the 83-year-old actor discussed candidly about modern-day filmmaking and how the industry has evolved ‘over the decades’.

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“The prep was a word or an explanation unknown to my generation and beyond… now ‘its’ a common vocabulary, where one prepares for the work to be undertaken. For me, it was an unknown entity. I see now the amount of labour and pain creative artists put into getting into the character, in looks and style and comprehensive character analysis,” the actor wrote alongside a series of pictures of him seemingly taken at a film set.

He further wrote, “a most valid and thoughtful act, and my admiration to those who can give this aspect the more than required serious consideration and be prepared for the work undertaken. Good and impressive. But in the good old days when we all worked on 10 to 15 films at the same time - many two or three the same day- it would have been impossible to prep for one and not prep for the other… on the same day!!”

The 83-year-old actor is active on social media and often shares his thoughts on his personal blog with fans and followers.

Earlier this week, the actor posted an old black-and-white photograph with a short caption, “Love and love again... what??”

Bachchan will next feature in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, where he will reprise the role of Ashwatthama. He will also feature in Ramayana: Part 1 alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Additionally, Bachchan is set to star in Section 84, directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.