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Bhuvan Bam begins shooting for ‘Dhindora’ Season 2, show to stream on Netflix

The first season of ‘Dhindora’, which expanded the hit ‘BB Ki Vines’ universe into a full-fledged series, released on YouTube in 2021

Entertainment Web Desk Published 21.06.26, 05:42 PM
Bhuvan Bam’s ‘Dhindora’ Season 2 went on floors on Saturday

Bhuvan Bam’s ‘Dhindora’ Season 2 went on floors on Saturday Instagram

Actor-content creator Bhuvan Bam has begun shooting for the second season of drama series Dhindora, which will release on Netflix, he said on Saturday.

“Nayi Chunauti, Naya Mehmaan, Naya Dhindora (New challenge, new guest, new drmroll). Netflix and I need your blessings,” Bam wrote on Instagram alongside a poster of the upcoming show.

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The poster also features a woman. However, her identity is not revaled.

The series is directed by Sneha Shetty Kohli. It is created by Bam, who is also producing it under his banner, BBKV Productions.

Bam rose to fame in 2015 with his YouTube channel BB Ki Vines, where he won millions of fans by portraying multiple quirky characters in short comedy sketches centred on the life of an urban teenager.

The first season of Dhindora, released on YouTube in 2021. Based on the popular characters from Bam's BB Ki Vines, the show features Bam playing ten different characters. Dhindora Season 1 also stars Gayatri Bhardwaj, Rajesh Tailang and Jeeveshu Ahluwalia in key roles.

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