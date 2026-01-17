Bhumi Pednekar’s psychological thriller drama ‘Daldal’ to hit Prime Video in January

Bhumi Pednekar-starrer new psychological thriller drama Daldal is set to premiere on January 30, streaming platform Prime Video announced on Friday. The show was announced at IFFI 2025.

“The more you fight it, the deeper it pulls you in. #DaldalOnPrime, New Series, Jan 30,” Prime Video wrote on Instagram alongside the poster of the series, which features a close-up shot of a corpse’s bloodied face, with a mobile phone inserted in the mouth.

The series is based on Vish Dhamija’s bestselling novel Bhendi Bazaar.

The streamer also released the teaser for the series, introducing Bhumi’s character as DCP Rita Ferreira, whose pursuit of a brutal killer forces her to confront buried memories. Ferreira is also compelled to visit shady regions of the city as she strives to hunt down the killer.

Daldal is created by Suresh Triveni and produced under Abundantia Entertainment. The show also features Aditya Rawal and Samara Tijori in key roles.

The teaser and the first-look were previously unveiled at IFFI 2025 during a session.

The session brought together Pednekkar, Triveni, the writing team, and director and head of originals at Prime Video India Nikhil Madhok.

During the conversation, Pednekkar said her character Rita Ferreira's power lies in restraint.

“From the women in my home, I learned that power doesn't need to be loud. It can be quiet, resilient, and rooted in constantly questioning the world around you. That's something I saw my mother do every day, and something Rita does too. She doesn't say much, but she does a lot. If actions speak louder than words, I don't think there's a character who embodies that more than Rita Ferreira,” the 36-year-old actress said.

The upcoming series also stars Murali Mali, Aarti Desai, Saurabh Goyal, Veeru Raw and Neha Mishra in key roles.