Bhooth Bangla song controversy: Priyadarshan clarifies lines not copied from Satyajit Ray's film

Filmmaker Priyadarshan on Monday dismissed rumours that he borrowed the lines of a song in Bhooth Bangla from Satyajit Ray’s 1969 film Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne.

The hook line of the film’s Ram Ji Bhala Karein song features an expression similar to Bhuter Raja Dilo Bor, a song in Ray’s film.

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Priyadarshan said repetition is common in the industry.

“I have huge respect for him because he's one of the masters from whom I learned cinema. The word you are telling is 'bhoot' -- 'yahan bhoot wahan bhoot'. There are hundreds of movies that have used the word ‘deewana’ in Indian cinema. Does that mean the first person who used the word ‘deewana’ has the right to use? So, it's only a word.. The tune has nothing to do with that song. It has nothing to do,” he said.

Known for films such as Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiya, and Hungama, Priyadarshan said he considers Satyajit Ray as the god of Indian cinema.

“The lyricist has written those (words) and that is why we were so confident. There's nothing wrong in it because our film is Bhooth Bangla' You should also understand there is a film called Bhoot Bangla before, which is with Mehmood and R. D. Burman. So naturally that title is repeated now. These things get repeated. Of course, as I've already told you, I respect Satyajit Ray like God of Indian cinema,” he added.

The horror comedy also features Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar, and Rajesh Sharma.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, the film is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R. Kapoor.

Bhooth Bangla will release in theatres on April 17, with paid previews from 9 pm on April 16.