Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcome their second baby, a baby boy: Reports

Comedian Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their second child – a baby boy – on 19 December.

As per reports, Bharti was preparing for her shoot on Laughter Chefs when her water broke unexpectedly. She was quickly taken to the hospital and later delivered her baby.

In October, Bharti and Haarsh announced their pregnancy via a social media post that included a photo of the couple standing against a picturesque hillside backdrop, with Harsh embracing Bharti from behind, his hands gently resting on her baby bump.

Soon after the couple made the announcement, Bollywood celebrities, including Parineeti Chopra, Esha Gupta, Niti Taylor, Parth Samthaan, flooded the comment section, showering their love and good wishes on Bharti and Harsh.

Bharti and Harsh, who tied the knot in December 2017, welcomed their first child, son Laksh, in 2022.

The couple announced the arrival of their son in a joint Instagram post. “It’s a Boy,” they wrote.

Bharti first gained recognition through her participation in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. She became a familiar face in households across the country after appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Since then, she has gone on to host numerous television shows. Most recently, she was seen hosting Laughter Chefs Season 2.

Along with her husband Haarsh, Bharti also runs a podcast where they invite well-known TV celebrities to share stories from their personal and professional journeys.