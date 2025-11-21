Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mrunal Thakur to headline Sanjay Leela Bhansali-backed ‘Do Deewane Seher Mein’

Actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur will headline a new romantic drama, Do Deewane Seher Mein, directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhansali Productions said on Friday.

“Do dil, ek seher, aur ek imperfectly perfect prem kahani. This Valentine’s Day, isq se isq ho jayega! (Two hearts, one city, and one imperfectly perfect love story. This Valentine’s Day, get ready to fall in love),” wrote the makers on Instagram.

Also starring Ila Arun, Do Deewane Seher Mein will feature Chaturvedi as Sashank and Thakur as Roshni. The film is set to hit theatres on 20 February, 2026.

The film is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Unmesh Kumar Bansal, Bharat Kumar Ranga, and Kalpana Udyawar.

Director Ravi Udyawar and Chaturvedi had previously collaborated on the 2024 actioner Yudhra co-starring Malavika Mohanan, Raghav Juyal, Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun and Shilpa Shukla.

While Chaturvedi, 32, was last seen in Dhadak 2 opposite Triptii Dimri, Thakur, 33, recently starred in Son of Sardaar 2 alongside Ajay Devgn, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra and Sahil Mehta.

Chaturvedi has the romcom Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Thakur’s upcoming projects include Dacoit: A Love Story, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Tum Ho Toh and Pooja Meri Jaan.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next directorial venture Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, will hit theatres on 14 August, 2026.