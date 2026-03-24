‘Better Call Saul’ star Bob Odenkirk’s action-drama ‘Normal’ to hit Indian theatres in April

The upcoming action-drama Normal, starring Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk, is set to hit theatres in India on April 17, PVR Inox Pictures announced on Monday.

“Bob Odenkirk's Normal had its US premiere and we cannot wait for India to see it. In cinemas April 17,” the multiplex chain wrote on Instagram.

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Directed by Ben Wheatley and written by Derek Kolstad, the film follows Ulysses, an interim sheriff dispatched to a seemingly quiet Midwestern town for a temporary posting. When a botched bank robbery shatters the town's calm exterior, Ulysses is drawn into a spiral of events that exposes something far more dangerous beneath the surface.

The film is billed as a part action, part slow-burning thriller and part modern western.

Besides starring in the film, Odenkirk serves as a producer as well.

“Normal starts quietly, almost like a mystery, drawing you into the lives of these characters and their tensions. Then it builds, and builds, until everything collides. It’s not just about action, it’s about the people, the humour, and the unpredictability of what unfolds,” Odenkirk said in a statement.

Wheatley said the film subverts the traditional western film tropes.

“When I first read the script, it felt like an inverted High Noon where instead of protecting the town from outside forces, the sheriff is forced to confront the town itself. We wanted to ground the action in reality, using practical elements and a classical visual style, while telling a story that reflects the complexities of the present day,” Wheatley said.

Normal also features veteran actor Henry Winkler and Game of Thrones star Lena Headey in key roles.