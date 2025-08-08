Police link ‘Death Note’ anime obsession with Bengaluru teen’s suicide: Reports

Bengaluru police have linked a 13-year-old boy’s death by suicide to his obsession with the popular anime Death Note, as per reports.

The class 7 student, a resident of CK Acchukattu area, killed himself on the intervening night of August 3, following which the police launched a probe into the circumstances that led to his death.

The deceased was a huge fan of Death Note and had even drawn a character from the series on the walls of his room, police told News18.

This finding has led the investigators to suspect that the show might have had an impact on the boy’s mental state.

However, police are investigating the case from other perspectives as well.

The parents of the deceased minor have confirmed that he was not facing any troubles at school or home.

The police have confiscated the boy’s phone for forensic purposes.

For the unversed, Death Note follows high school student Light Yagami, who discovers a mysterious black notebook on his way home from school. He soon learns that this Death Note grants its wielder the power to kill anyone simply by writing their name on its pages.

At first, Light uses the Death Note to eliminate criminals under the god-like vigilante alias ‘Kira’, believing he can create a perfect, crime-free world. However, his actions catch the attention of L, a reclusive and equally brilliant detective. What follows is an intense cat and mouse chase between Kira and L, as Light’s descent into obsession and manipulation deepens.