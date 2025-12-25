Centre bans new mining leases across Aravalli range states amid conservation push

The environment ministry on Wednesday issued directions to Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana and Rajasthan to impose a complete ban on the grant of any new mining leases in the Aravallis.

“In a major step towards conservation and protection of the entire Aravalli range stretching from Delhi to Gujarat from illegal mining, the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change has issued directions to the states for a complete ban on the grant of any new mining leases in the Aravallis,” the government said in a press statement.

The environment ministry clarified that this prohibition applies uniformly across the entire Aravalli landscape. These directions would safeguard the Aravallis, as a continuous geological ridge extending from Gujarat to the National Capital Region, and stop all unregulated mining activities.

The ministry has also directed the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) to identify additional areas in the Aravallis where mining should be prohibited based on ecological, geological and landscape-level considerations.

“ICFRE has been directed to undertake this exercise while preparing a comprehensive, science-based Management Plan for Sustainable Mining (MPSM) for the entire Aravalli region. The plan, which will be placed in the public domain for wide stakeholder consultation, will assess the cumulative environmental impact and ecological carrying capacity, identify ecologically sensitive and conservation-critical areas, and lay down measures for restoration and rehabilitation,” the government said.

Reacting to the government’s direction, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said this was a bogus attempt at damage control that would not fool anybody. “These are pious proclamations but the dangerous 100m+ redefinition of the Aravallis — rejected by the Forest Survey of India, the Supreme Court-mandated Central Empowered Committee, and the Supreme Court’s amicus curiae — remains unchanged,” Ramesh posted on X, accusing the government of selling the mountain ranges.

Following a controversy over a revised definition of the Aravalli hills, protests erupted in many parts of the country, including Rajasthan and Haryana. The issue stemmed from the definition, accepted by the Supreme Court based on recommendations of a committee constituted by the environment ministry. As per the new definition, any landform rising 100 metres or more above the surrounding terrain as part of the Aravalli range is classified as hills.

Opposition parties, environmentalists and researchers raised concern over the new definition, cautioning exploitation of the mountain ranges that run through Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat and Rajasthan. Ramesh has accused the Centre of misleading

the people.

Several newspapers, citing the Forest Survey of India report, claimed that only 9 per cent of the Aravallis are above 100mt.

The FSI, however, refuted this. Without citing specific data, the FSI posted on X on Tuesday: “FSI categorically refutes claims in certain sections of the media that it has carried out any study showing that 90% of the hills in Aravalli would be left unprotected following the recent judgment of the Supreme Court dated 20th November, 2025.”

Environment minister Bhupender Yadav has also given interviews to media outlets to clarify that mining would not be permitted in protected areas and no new mining would be allowed until the management plan for sustainable mining is prepared.

The Centre has also directed that for mines in operation, the states concerned shall ensure strict compliance with all environmental safeguards, and in conformity with the Supreme Court order.