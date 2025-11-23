Bengali television actor Riju Biswas announces new project amid sari controversy

Television actor Riju Biswas, who recently faced online backlash over sending unsolicited messages to several women on social media, has announced a new project.

Television actress Payel Roy has shared a series of pictures of herself alongside Riju on Facebook, supposedly from the shooting sets of their upcoming project.

“You still haven’t told me how I look in a sari,” Payel wrote alongside the photos, making a subtle, humorous nod to Riju’s recently surfaced Facebook messages to women.

Further details about the cast, storyline and release date of the project are yet to be announced.

The controversy around Riju began last month when several women shared screenshots of his direct messages to them. Most of those messages had the same text: ‘you look good in a sari’.

The messages were often sent at odd hours — early morning or midnight.

Among those who have shared screenshots of similar messages from the actor on social media are models, bloggers, influencers, and common working women.

Meanwhile, several actors and influencers had come out in support of Biswas. Actress-model Sachita Dutta wrote, “ ‘BTW, You look good in a sari’, it's a nice compliment for Bengali girls Riju Biswas. Seriously, I look good in a sari.”

Influencer Indroneel Mukherjee has also supported Biswas. He wrote, “Looking good in a sari” is a compliment in my dictionary! Doesn’t matter if it was said to one or 100. He has even made a public apology too. Requesting all the ladies to let it go.”

Biswas is known for the 2009 television series Bou Kotha Kao, and the 2013 drama series Tomay Amay Mile.