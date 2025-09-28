‘Bodhon’ to ‘Uma’: 5 Bengali short films that celebrate the essence of Kolkata’s Durga Puja

Durga Puja isn’t just about pandal hopping and feasting in Kolkata — it is also about family time, childhood memories and nostalgia that refuses to die. It is this emotion that many filmmakers have tapped into to deliver intimate and relatable stories that not only resonate with Bengali viewers but also offer a glimpse into the the beauty of Durga Puja to those unaware of it.

Here’s a look at five short films you can watch this festive season to celebrate the essence of Durga Puja.

Uma (2017)

Cast: Paran Bandopadhyay, Mir, Arjaa Banerjee, Bidyut Das, Manjula

Released by Turtle Films, Uma narrates the story of a young woman, Uma (Arjaa), who works in a tailoring shop in Kolkata and looks after her ailing parents, played by Paran Bandyopadhyay and Manjula. Despite struggling to make ends meet, Uma dreams about buying a colourful sari for herself, as she spins the sewing machine all day in a broken, dimly-lit room piled with new clothes all around her. The short film celebrates the unsung warriors, like service workers or wage labourers, who step away from the festive lights every year to let us rejoice.

Debi (2015)

Cast: Ananya Chatterjee, Monali Thakur, Arjun Chakraborty, Koushik Banerjee, Reshmi Sen

Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Debi revolves around Anuradha (Ananya Chatterjee), an estranged daughter of an aristocratic household, who visits her family for puja after 20 years. She is accompanied by her daughter, Lali (Monali), who is excited about celebrating her first puja at her maternal grandparents’ house. Capturing the essence of Bonedi Bari’s puja, Debi navigates a bitter and complex relationship between Anuradha and her mother, who passed away a few years ago. The film also explores the enriched tradition of Bengali cuisine, nostalgic tales of barir puja, and the importance of embracing one’s roots.

The Third Eye (2016)

Cast: Sreenanda Shankar, Koushik Roy, Minakshi Sinha, Bijoy Chakraborty

Starring dancer-actress Sreenanda Shankar, The Third Eye revolves around the story of a young woman of an aristocratic household who defies tradition and norms to follow her passion. Though her mother-in-law (Minakshi) disapproves, her husband (Kaushik) supports her, and she goes ahead to realise her dreams. The film captures the paradox of worshipping goddesses and imposing restrictive societal norms on women.

Bodhon (2021)

Cast: Rwitobroto Mukherjee, Aishwarya Sen, Ashok Roy, Abhishek Sarkar

Bodhon, a modern love story streaming on the Bengali OTT platform Klikk, revolves around Ujaan (Rwitobroto), a carefree man, and Uma (Aishwarya), an emotional yet stubborn woman. Despite being polar opposites, they form an unlikely friendship during puja celebrations when Ujaan meets Uma, a relative of his sister-in-law. As they navigate their bond, a sudden mishap puts their relationship to the test, making Ujaan wonder about his idea of love and friendship as the lines between the two begin to blur for him.

Ghore Pherar Pala (2022)

Cast: Rajdeep Gupta, Alivia Sarkar, Sourav Ghosh, Swati Mukherjee

Streaming on Hoichoi, Ghore Pherar Pala captures the unspoken yet profound love of a father for his children. The story revolves around Papan (Rajdeep), who distances himself from his family during Durga Puja due to a past misunderstanding with his father (Sourav). However, as the festive season approaches, Papan’s longing for home and loved ones slowly heals the rift, allowing him to let go of bitterness and reconnect with his family.