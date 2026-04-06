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photo-article-logo Monday, 06 April 2026

Bengali actress Koel Mallick takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP from Bengal

Elected on a Trinamool ticket, this marks Koel’s foray into politics

Entertainment Web Desk Published 06.04.26, 05:34 PM

Bengali actress Koel Mallick on Monday took oath as a Rajya Sabha MP from West Bengal. Elected on a Trinamool ticket, this marks Koel’s foray into politics.

Singer-politician Babul Supriyo, former Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar, senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy and BJP’s Rahul Sinha also took oath alongside Koel.

Koel shared a glimpse of her first day in Parliament on social media. Take a look. 

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Instagram /@yourkoel
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For the oath ceremony, Koel opted for a traditional white saree with a red border. Minimalist makeup, light gold accessories, and a red bindi rounded off her look.

She took the oath in Bengali.

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Instagram /@yourkoel

Koel was accompanied by her husband, film producer Nispal Singh, and their son, Kabir, for the occasion.

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Instagram /@yourkoel

Koel’s parents, Ranjit and Deepa Mallick, alongwith Nispal’s parents, were also present.

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Instagram /@yourkoel

Father Ranjit Mallick, a veteran actor, once served as Sheriff of Kolkata.

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Instagram /@yourkoel

On the film front, Koel was last seen in Arindam Sil’s Mitin – Ekti Khunir Sandhaney. Third instalment in the franchise, Koel returned in the role of Pragyaparamita Mukherjee, aka Mitin Maashi, for another murder mystery.

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Koel Mallick Rajya Sabha MP
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