Bengali actress Koel Mallick takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP from Bengal

Bengali actress Koel Mallick on Monday took oath as a Rajya Sabha MP from West Bengal. Elected on a Trinamool ticket, this marks Koel’s foray into politics.

Singer-politician Babul Supriyo, former Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar, senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy and BJP’s Rahul Sinha also took oath alongside Koel.

Koel shared a glimpse of her first day in Parliament on social media. Take a look.

1 5 Instagram /@yourkoel

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For the oath ceremony, Koel opted for a traditional white saree with a red border. Minimalist makeup, light gold accessories, and a red bindi rounded off her look.

She took the oath in Bengali.

2 5 Instagram /@yourkoel

Koel was accompanied by her husband, film producer Nispal Singh, and their son, Kabir, for the occasion.

3 5 Instagram /@yourkoel

Koel’s parents, Ranjit and Deepa Mallick, alongwith Nispal’s parents, were also present.

4 5 Instagram /@yourkoel

Father Ranjit Mallick, a veteran actor, once served as Sheriff of Kolkata.

5 5 Instagram /@yourkoel

On the film front, Koel was last seen in Arindam Sil’s Mitin – Ekti Khunir Sandhaney. Third instalment in the franchise, Koel returned in the role of Pragyaparamita Mukherjee, aka Mitin Maashi, for another murder mystery.