Bengali actress Koel Mallick takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP from Bengal

Bengali actress Koel Mallick on Monday took oath as a Rajya Sabha MP from West Bengal. Elected on a Trinamool ticket, this marks Koel’s foray into politics.
Singer-politician Babul Supriyo, former Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar, senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy and BJP’s Rahul Sinha also took oath alongside Koel.
Koel shared a glimpse of her first day in Parliament on social media. Take a look.
For the oath ceremony, Koel opted for a traditional white saree with a red border. Minimalist makeup, light gold accessories, and a red bindi rounded off her look.
She took the oath in Bengali.
Koel was accompanied by her husband, film producer Nispal Singh, and their son, Kabir, for the occasion.
Koel’s parents, Ranjit and Deepa Mallick, alongwith Nispal’s parents, were also present.
Father Ranjit Mallick, a veteran actor, once served as Sheriff of Kolkata.
On the film front, Koel was last seen in Arindam Sil’s Mitin – Ekti Khunir Sandhaney. Third instalment in the franchise, Koel returned in the role of Pragyaparamita Mukherjee, aka Mitin Maashi, for another murder mystery.