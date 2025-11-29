Bengali actor couple Sayantani, Indranil Mullick attacked for feeding stray dogs in Kolkata

Bengali actor couple Sayantani Mullick and Indranil Mullick were allegedly attacked by locals in Kasba locality of Kolkata for feeding stray dogs on Friday night.

The couple were interrupted by locals for littering the area in their attempt to feed the dogs at Rajdanga, they said in a statement.

Sayantani shared a live video on Facebook, capturing the ruckus and argument happening between them and the locals. In the video, Sayantani’s husband appeared to be engaged in an argument with the locals.

According to media reports, a few of them even attacked the couple in the heat of the moment.

“I could have had a second stroke. They actually laid hands on me. They insist that feeding the dogs in the neighbourhood must stop. Apparently, one of the dogs bit someone at some point. So they absolutely do not want the dogs to be fed. While stopping us, they got physical — something that is completely unacceptable,” Sayantani told the media.

The actress further said that her husband was injured in the scuffle and was taken to the Bangur hospital for primary treatment.

“After this incident, we immediately filed a complaint with the Kasba Police Station. But no one has been arrested yet. We have no idea why,” the actress said.

The couple shared everything that happened to them that night on social media through a live video. They also mentioned Kolkata Police and chief

minister Mamata Banerjee in their social media posts.