In pictures: Benedict Cumberbatch, Nicole Kidman, Stella Maxwell dazzle on Cannes red carpet

Hollywood A-listers, including Benedict Cumberbatch and Nicole Kidman, recently dazzled on the red carpet at the ongoing 78th annual Cannes Film Festival in southern France. Model Stella Maxwell also turned heads as she defied the festival’s dress code in a see-through dress. Here’s a look at who wore what to the event, set to conclude on May 24.

1 8 Reuters

The Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch attended the premiere of his upcoming film The Phoenician Scheme. He sported a black tuxedo, which he rounded off with a neat, white shirt and bowtie. He was also seen wearing an arm sling, possibly due to an injury.

2 8 Reuters

The Normal People actress Daisy-Edgar Jones looked glamorous in a custom Gucci embellished gown, which features a fitted bodice and a floor-length skirt with a slight train.

3 8 Reuters

American actor-producer Edward Norton, who is popularly known for the film Fight Club, attended the event with his wife Shauna Robertson. The actor looked dapper in a black suit.

4 8 Reuters

The Only Murders in the Building star Eva Longoria grabbed eyeballs at the 78th Cannes Film Festival on Sunday, as the actress stunned in a custom pink floor-length sheath gown by Tamara Ralph from the Spring 2025 Couture collection.

5 8 Reuters

The Perfect Couple actress Nicole Kidman walked the red carpet in a bright red lace column dress. The 57-year-old star attended the Women in Motion Presidential Dinner on the sidelines of the festival on Sunday.

6 8 Reuters

The White Lotus actor Patrick Schwarzenegger looked dapper in a black tuxedo. He walked the red carpet ahead of the screening of the Wes Anderson-directed black comedy, The Phoenician Scheme, on May 18.

7 8 Reuters

All We Imagine As Light director Payal Kapadia, who served as a jury member at this year’s festival, sported a monochrome pantsuit during her latest appearance at the ongoing 78th annual Cannes Film Festival.

8 8 Reuters

Model Stella Maxwell dazzled on the red carpet in a black, lacy see-through dress by couturier Cheney Chan. Maxwell’s outfit seemingly breached the dress code imposed by the organisers of the festival on the attendees this year. Ahead of the festival’s opening on May 13, the organisers had issued a statement, according to which ‘nudity’ and ‘voluminous dresses’ were prohibited on the red carpet.