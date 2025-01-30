‘Batman Begins’ to ‘Madagascar’: 10 Hollywood films that clock 20 years in 2025

From groundbreaking blockbusters to cult comedies and beloved animated films to coming-of-age dramas, a series of iconic Hollywood films turn 20 this year. Here’s a quick look at 10 such movies you can stream online.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

The fourth instalment in the Harry Potter film series, the Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire stars Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter, Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley and Emma Watson as Hermione Granger. Based on J. K. Rowling’s 2000 novel of the same name, the film follows Harry's fourth year at Hogwarts. He is chosen to compete in the inter-school Triwizard Tournament, while his nemesis Lord Voldemort returns to a physical form.

Where to watch: JioCinema

Batman Begins

This Christopher Nolan directorial, starring Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne aka Batman, reboots the Batman film series, chronicling the origin story of Batman following the death of Wayne’s parents. The story also follows Batman’s fight to stop Ra's al Ghul (Liam Neeson) and the Scarecrow (Cillian Murphy) from wreaking havoc on Gotham City residents.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Constantine:

Marking Francis Lawrence’s directorial debut, Constantine stars Keanu Reeves as John Constantine, an occultist with the ability to communicate with half-angels and half-demons and travel between earth and hell. Rachel Weisz, Shia LaBeouf, Tilda Swinton, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Djimon Hounsou, Gavin Rossdale and Peter Stormare also play key roles in the film, loosely adapted from the DC Comics/Vertigo Comics Hellblazer graphic novels.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Sin City:

A neo-noir action crime anthology film, Sin City boasts an ensemble cast including Jessica Alba, Benicio del Toro, Brittany Murphy, Clive Owen, Mickey Rourke, Bruce Willis and Elijah Wood. The film is based on Frank Miller’s eponymous comic book series. Miller and Robert Rodriguez serve as the directors. The story revolves around an ex-convict, a serial killer and a private investigator.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Madagascar:

Directed by Eric Darnell and Tom McGrath, this iconic animated film features Ben Stiller, Chris Rock, David Schwimmer and Jada Pinkett Smith as the voices of animals from the Central Park Zoo who find themselves marooned on the island of Madagascar. A laugh-riot ensues as these animals strive to adapt to the wild.

Where to watch: Netflix

Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith:

Set three years after the onset of the Clone Wars, Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith is the sixth film in the Star Wars film series. This George Lucas directorial explores a full-scale war between the Jedi and the Separatists. While Ewan McGregor plays Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi in the film, Natalie Portman portrays Padmé Amidala, Hayden Christensen plays Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker/ Darth Vader and Frank Oz essays the role of Jedi Grandmaster Yoda.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy:

Directed by Garth Jennings, The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy is a sci-fi comedy based on Douglas Adams’ novel. It follows Arthur Dent, an ordinary Englishman who is rescued from Earth's destruction by his alien friend, Ford Prefect. They embark on a chaotic space adventure, encountering eccentric characters like Zaphod Beeblebrox, Trillian, and Marvin the Paranoid Android.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Elektra

Jennifer Garner plays a fearless assassin in Elektra, directed by Rob Bowman. Based on the Marvel Comics character Elektra Natchios, the superhero film explores Garner’s attempts to protect a man and his prodigy daughter from an assassin hired by a supervillain organisation, The Hand. The film also stars Goran Višnjić, Will Yun Lee, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa and Terence Stamp in key roles. Garner recently reprised her role as Elektra in the 2024 blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine.

Where to watch: JioCinema

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

Adapted from C.S. Lewis’s 1950 novel of the same name, Andrew Adamson-directed The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe stars William Moseley, Anna Popplewell, Skandar Keynes and Georgie Henley as four British children who find a wardrobe that leads to the fantasy world of Narnia. Once there, the children ally with the lion Aslan (voiced by Liam Neeson). Together, they fight against the forces of the White Witch (Tilda Swinton).

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants:

A coming-of-age comedy, Ken Kwapis-directed The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants stars America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, Blake Lively and Alexis Bledel as four best friends — Carmen, Tabitha, Bridget and Lena — who buy a mysterious pair of pants that fits each of them despite their differing sizes. The film boasts an iconic soundtrack including hits like Natasha Bedingfield’s Unwritten, Paul van Dyk’s Time of Our Lives and Katy Perry’s Simple.

Where to watch: Apple TV