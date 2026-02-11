Baroque Works, Laboon and Chopper: ‘One Piece’ Season 2 promises bigger battles and broken hearts

Luffy and the Straw Hats hit the legendary Grand Line, where they explore new locations including Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whisky Peak, Little Garden and Drum Island in the trailer of Netflix’s One Piece live-action Season 2, dropped by the streamer on Tuesday.

The upcoming season will see Luffy (played by Iñaki Godoy) and his Straw Hats — Zoro (Mackenyu), Nami (Emily Rudd), Usopp (Jacob Romero), and Sanji (Taz Skylar) — venturing into the Grand Line in search of the fabled treasure One Piece, left behind by the Pirate King Gol D Roger that kicked off the Great Pirate Era.

ADVERTISEMENT

Embarking on their new quest, our ragtag crew ventures into Loguetown, where it all began. The adventure then takes them to Reverse Mountain, a perilous summit with a river that flows upward, and the seemingly pirate-friendly island of Whisky Peak. The prehistoric island of Little Garden and Drum Island, known for its endless winter and exceptional doctors are also in the Straw Hats’ pipeline.

“We put together an amazing crew, made it to the Grand Line, and now we’re one step closer to our dreams,” Luffy rejoices in the new trailer for the second season of One Piece.

Luffy and his crew are all set to face the formidable Baroque Works agents in the Whisky Peak island. The bounty hunters posing as friendly hosts on the island include: Miss All-Sunday (Lera Abova), Miss Wednesday (Bridgerton’s Charithra Chandran), Mr. 3 (David Dastmalchian), Mr. 5 (Camrus Johnson), Miss Valentine (Jazzara Jaslyn), Mr. 9 (Daniel Lasker), and Miss Goldenweek (Sophia Anne Caruso).

The Straw Hats will also cross paths with the adorable blue-nosed reindeer-boy hybrid Tony Tony Chopper, voiced by Mikaela Hoover, whose emotionally-ravaging backstory is expected to unfold this season.

We also get a first-look at Jeff Ward’s Buggy, who appears with his signature maniacal, sinister smile while sitting on his throne. Game of Thrones actor Clive Russell features as Crocus, the doctor and lighthouse keeper, who takes care of the Island Whale Laboon.

“He tries so hard to hide his emotions and put on a tough exterior, but underneath, he’s a big softy, and his love can’t help but come out,” Hoover previously said of the fan-favorite character.

Along with the trailer, One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda shared a letter celebrating the new season’s upcoming release.

“All the conventions that were established in Season 1 will be shattered,” Oda wrote in his note. “A parade of Devil Fruit users, a race of giants never before seen, adorable creatures, hard-hitting action, and stunning VFX — this season is packed with even more highlights!! Let yourself be drawn into an immersive experience that’s unique to live-action.”

The second season of One Piece is set to hit Netflix on March 10.