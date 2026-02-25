PM Modi backs Gaza peace push in Israel Parliament address, vows zero terror tolerance

Terrorism anywhere threatens peace everywhere, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Wednesday in an address at the Israeli Parliament, even as he threw New Delhi's weight behind the Gaza peace initiative, saying it holds the promise of a "just and durable peace" in the region.

Like Israel, India has a "consistent and uncompromising policy of zero tolerance for terrorism with no double standards," Modi said while conveying India's deepest condolences to the families who lost their near and dear ones in the terror attack carried out by Hamas on October 7, 2023.

PM Modi's address to the Knesset, Israel's house of representatives, came hours after he landed in the country to a rousing welcome with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu along with wife Sara receiving him at the Ben Gurion airport.

"I also carry with me the deepest condolences of the people of India for every life lost and for every family whose world was shattered in the barbaric terrorist attack by Hamas," Modi said.

"We feel your pain, we share your grief. India stands with Israel firmly and with full conviction in this moment and beyond. No cause can justify the murder of civilians. Nothing can justify terrorism." The prime minister said India has also endured the pain of terrorism for a long time.

"We remember the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the innocent lives lost, including Israeli citizens. Like you, we have a consistent and uncompromising policy of zero tolerance for terrorism with no double standards," Modi said.

"Terrorism aims to destabilise societies, to block development and to erode trust. Countering terrorism requires sustained and coordinated global action because terror anywhere threatens peace everywhere. That is why India supports all efforts that contribute to durable peace and regional stability," he said.

The prime minister also said that the Gaza peace initiative "offers a pathway".

"The Gaza peace initiative that was endorsed by the UN Security Council offers a pathway. India has expressed its firm support for the initiative," he said.

"We believe that it holds the promise of a just and durable peace for all the people of the region, including by addressing the Palestine issue." "Let all our efforts be guided by wisdom, courage, and humanity. The road to peace is not always easy, but India joins you and the world for dialogue, peace and stability in this region," Modi said.

In India, there is a great admiration for Israel's resolve, courage and achievements, he added.

