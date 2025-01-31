In Pictures: Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil’s mehendi ceremony in Goa

Baby John actress Keerthy Suresh, who recently tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Antony Thattil, has shared fresh photos from their mehendi ceremony which preceded the close-knit wedding on December 12, 2024, in Goa. Here’s a look at some moments from the pre-wedding festivities.

Keerthy dazzled in a vibrant embellished lehenga from Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika. Her ensemble featured a beaded pink-and-purple sleeveless blouse adorned with 3D floral motifs, a pleated skirt studded with pearls and crystals and a light pink tulle dupatta. Ditching high heels, Keerthy opted for ethnic pumps. Meanwhile, long golden danglers elevated the actress's glamour quotient.

Antony’s blue Papa Don't Preach kurta paired with white trousers and a pink-and-purple embroidered jacket perfectly complemented Keerthy’s ensemble. The couple gazed into each other’s eyes and beamed with joy during the photoshoot.

As per media reports, Antony and Keerthy are high school sweethearts. The actress first confirmed her 15-year-long relationship with Antony in an Instagram post on November 27, 2024.

The couple made a vibrant entrance at their mehendi ceremony, arriving in a flower-adorned auto. They sported chic shades and carried festive smoke guns, setting the tone for a lively celebration.

Keerthy and Antony danced their hearts out during the ceremony. They were surrounded by their close ones.

Keerthy’s pet Shih Tzu, named Nyke (a blend of AntoNY and KEerthy), also joined the celebrations.

The Raghu Thatha actress flaunted her mehendi in one of the photos. Keerthy has two Tamil films — Revolver Rita and Kannivedi — in the pipeline.

As per media reports, Antony is a Dubai-based businessman who owns a chain of resorts in Kochi.