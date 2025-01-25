MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
photo-article-logo Saturday, 25 January 2025

Keerthy Suresh drops fresh photos from December wedding with Antony Thattil

The couple tied the knot in a close-knit ceremony in Goa on December 12 last year

Entertainment Web Desk Published 25.01.25, 12:58 PM

Baby John actress Keerthy Suresh, who tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Antony Thattil in Goa on December 12, 2024, has shared fresh pictures from their grand wedding festivities. Here’s a look.  

Baby John actress Keerthy Suresh, who tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Antony Thattil in Goa on December 12, 2024, has shared fresh pictures from their grand wedding festivities.
1 8
ADVERTISEMENT

Antony donned a white kurta, while Keerthy wore an ivory-and-golden lehenga. As per media reports, Antony and Keerthy are high school sweethearts. The actress first confirmed her 15-year-long relationship with Antony in an Instagram post on November 27, 2024.  

Keerthy Suresh accessorised her ensemble with gold-toned jewellery and a white gajra wrapped around her bun.
2 8

The Raghu Thatha actress accessorised her ensemble with gold-toned jewellery and a white gajra wrapped around her bun.  

Keerthy’s Shih Tzu, named Nyke (a blend of AntoNY and KEerthy), also joined the celebrations.
3 8

Keerthy’s Shih Tzu, named Nyke (a blend of AntoNY and KEerthy), also joined the celebrations.  

Keerthy leaned on Antony’s shoulder for a picture. As per media reports, Antony is a Dubai-based businessman who owns a chain of resorts in Kochi.
4 8

Keerthy leaned on Antony’s shoulder for a picture. As per media reports, Antony is a Dubai-based businessman who owns a chain of resorts in Kochi.  

Keerthy and Antony let their hair down on the dance floor. A dazzling display of fireworks made for a picturesque background.
5 8

Keerthy and Antony let their hair down on the dance floor. A dazzling display of fireworks made for a picturesque background.  

Antony went down on one knee to propose to Keerthy during the festivities.
6 8

Antony went down on one knee to propose to Keerthy during the festivities.  

Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil celebrated the start of their new journey with music and dance.
7 8

The couple celebrated the start of their new journey with music and dance.  

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh has two Tamil films — Revolver Rita and Kannivedi — in the pipeline.
8 8

On the work front, Keerthy has two Tamil films — Revolver Rita and Kannivedi — in the pipeline.

RELATED TOPICS

Keerthy Suresh Baby John
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

MORE IN PICTURES

Share this article

CLOSE