Keerthy Suresh drops fresh photos from December wedding with Antony Thattil

Baby John actress Keerthy Suresh, who tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Antony Thattil in Goa on December 12, 2024, has shared fresh pictures from their grand wedding festivities. Here’s a look.

Antony donned a white kurta, while Keerthy wore an ivory-and-golden lehenga. As per media reports, Antony and Keerthy are high school sweethearts. The actress first confirmed her 15-year-long relationship with Antony in an Instagram post on November 27, 2024.

The Raghu Thatha actress accessorised her ensemble with gold-toned jewellery and a white gajra wrapped around her bun.

Keerthy’s Shih Tzu, named Nyke (a blend of AntoNY and KEerthy), also joined the celebrations.

Keerthy leaned on Antony’s shoulder for a picture. As per media reports, Antony is a Dubai-based businessman who owns a chain of resorts in Kochi.

Keerthy and Antony let their hair down on the dance floor. A dazzling display of fireworks made for a picturesque background.

Antony went down on one knee to propose to Keerthy during the festivities.

The couple celebrated the start of their new journey with music and dance.

On the work front, Keerthy has two Tamil films — Revolver Rita and Kannivedi — in the pipeline.