‘Baahubali: The Epic’ sees drop in collection on Day 4, earns Rs 1.35 crore

Baahubali: The Epic, a combined and remastered version of Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017), saw a significant drop in its box office collection on first Monday, earning Rs 1.35 crore in India, as per latest trade reports.

The S.S. Rajamouli directorial has earned Rs 26 crore nett in India since its 31 October release, as per industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

The epic drama earned Rs 1.15 crore Thursday and Rs 9.65 crore on Friday. It further minted Rs 7.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 6.3 crore on Sunday.

Produced by Arka Media Works, Baahubali: The Epic has a three-hour-45-minute runtime. The film stars Prabhas in the titular role with Rana Daggubati playing the antagonist Bhallala Deva. Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan and Tamannaah Bhatia round off the cast.

Baahubali: The Epic tells the story of the kingdom of Mahishmati and the rise of the warrior Amarendra Baahubali. The first film recounts how Mahendra Baahubali (Prabhas), the son of Amarendra Baahubali, raised in exile by tribals, learns about the assassination of his father.

In the second film, the conspiracy that led to Amarendra’s murder is revealed, leading to Amarendra exacting revenge on Bhallala Deva.

On the other hand, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s fantasy horror comedy Thamma has earned Rs 121.80 crore in 14 days at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk.

Thamma follows Alok (Ayushmann Khurrana), a journalist who falls in love with Tadaka (Rashmika Mandanna), a mysterious betaal, thus incurring the wrath of betaal leader Yakshasan (Nawazuddin Siddiqui).

Meanwhile, Paresh Rawal’s The Taj Story earned Rs 6.90 crore nett in India in four days.