‘Azaad’, ‘Emergency’ and other films hitting theatres this week

Emergency (Hindi)

Directed by: Kangana Ranaut

Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Satish Kaushik, Milind Soman

Kangana Ranaut is back on the director’s chair with Emergency, a period drama that revisits one of the most turbulent periods in India’s modern history. Starring Kangana as Indira Gandhi, the film delves into the controversial 21-month Emergency period of 1975. The movie portrays Mrs. Gandhi’s struggles against political dissent, mounting criticism, and the high cost of her decisions. The ensemble cast includes Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan, Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram and Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Azaad (Hindi)

Directed by: Abhishek Kapoor

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Aaman Devgan, Rasha Thadani

Step back into the 1920s with Azaad, a story of courage and love set against the backdrop of India’s freedom struggle. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film stars Ajay Devgn alongside a talented ensemble, including debutantes Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani. The story follows a young boy’s relentless quest to reunite with his beloved horse, Azaad, amidst the chaos of rebellion against colonial rulers.

Wolf Man (English)

Directed by: Leigh Whannell

Cast: Christopher Abbott, Julia Garner, Matilda Firth, and Sam Jaeger

Horror fans are in for a treat with Wolf Man, a chilling reimagining of the 1941 classic. Directed by Leigh Whannell and produced by Blumhouse, this survival story blends psychological tension with visceral horror. Set in a remote farmhouse, the plot follows a family under siege by an unseen predator, only to discover that the real terror lies within their walls. As secrets unravel and trust is tested, the night spirals into a haunting battle for survival.

A Real Pain (English)

Directed by: Jesse Eisenberg

Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Kieran Culkin, Will Sharpe, Jennifer Grey, Kurt Egyiawan

Written, directed by, and starring Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain is an emotional yet unexpectedly humorous journey about family, loss, and reconciliation. Joined by Kieran Culkin, the film follows two Jewish-American cousins who travel to Poland to honour their late grandmother. As they confront their family’s past, their trip transforms into an exploration of grief, memory, and the idea of moving forward in life. Kieran Culkin won a Golden Globe award for best supporting actor for his performance in this film.

Felubakshi (Bengali)

Directed by: Debraj Sinha

Cast: Soham Chakraborty, Madhumita Sarcar, Pori Moni, Sataf Figar, Srijit Ayushman Sarkar

Soham Chakraborty plays a sharp, tech-savvy sleuth in Debraj Sinha’s detective thriller Felubakshi. The story begins with a boy’s tragic demise at his birthday party, prompting his father to seek help from Felubakshi. Taking on the case, Soham’s character partners with Madhumita Sarcar’s Debjani to unravel the truth. As their investigation unfolds, they encounter a series of shocking twists, with three more murders complicating the mystery and expanding the pool of suspects.

RE-RELEASE

Satya (Hindi)

Directed by: Ram Gopal Varma

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, J.D. Chakravarthy, Saurabh Shukla, Shefali Shah

The iconic 1998 crime drama Satya makes its way back to theatres this Friday. Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, this masterpiece transformed Bollywood’s approach to underworld stories. With unforgettable performances by Manoj Bajpayee as Bhiku Mhatre and J.D. Chakravarthy as the titular Satya, the film captures the raw essence of Mumbai’s underworld.