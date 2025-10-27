Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Thamma’ set to cross Rs 100-crore mark in India

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s horror comedy Thamma is inching closer to the Rs 100-crore mark at the domestic box office at the end of Day 6 in theatres, as per latest trade figures.

The fifth instalment of the Maddock Films’ Horror Comedy Universe, also starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, earned Rs 24 crore nett on Day 1. The earnings marginally dropped to Rs 18.6 crore nett on Day 2, and further declined to Rs 13 crore nett on the third day, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

On Friday, the horror comedy film earned Rs 10 crore nett, followed by Rs 13.1 crore nett on Saturday. With Sunday’s Rs 12.6 crore nett haul, the domestic total stands at Rs 91.30 crore nett.

The film has earned Rs 90.60 crore nett in Hindi and Rs 70 lakh nett in the Telugu version.

In terms of gross collections, Thamma has earned Rs 109.50 crore in India, as per Sacnilk. With an overseas collection of Rs 15 crore gross, the global collection of the horror comedy film stands at Rs 124.50 crore gross.

Thamma follows Alok (Ayushmann Khurrana), a journalist who falls in love with Tadaka (Rashmika Mandanna), a mysterious betaal, thus incurring the wrath of betaal leader Yakshasan (Nawazuddin Siddiqui).

In comparison, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, which released alongside Thamma, is inching towards the Rs 50-crore mark at the domestic box office at the end of Day 5 in theatres.

The romance drama, directed by Milaap Zaveri, earned Rs 9 crore nett on Day 1, followed by Rs 7.75 crore nett on Day 2 and Rs 6 crore nett on Day 3. Starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa as lovers-turned-enemies, the film added Rs 11.25 crore nett to its collection on Friday and Saturday cumulatively.

With an additional Rs 7 crore nett haul on Sunday, the domestic collection of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat stands at Rs 41.50 crore nett, as per Sacnilk.