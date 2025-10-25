Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Thamma’ crosses Rs 60-crore mark in India on Day 3

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s horror comedy Thamma has crossed the Rs 60-crore mark at the domestic box office at the end of its fourth day in theatres, as per latest trade figures.

The fifth instalment of the Maddock Films’ Horror Comedy Universe, also starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, earned Rs 24 crore nett on Day 1. The earnings marginally dropped to Rs 18.6 crore nett on Day 2, and further declined to Rs 13 crore nett on the fourth day, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

On Friday, the horro comedy film earned Rs 9.55 crore nett, taking the domestic to Rs 65.15 crore nett. The Hindi version has contributed Rs 64.65 crore nett, while the Telugu version earned Rs 50 lakh nett.

Thamma had an overall occupancy of 13.63 per cent for the Hindi version on Friday. The morning shows clocked in 7.35 per cent while the afternoon shows registered 15.40 per cent occupancy. The night shows peaked at 18.13 per cent occupancy.

The Telugu version of Thamma registered 10.39 per cent occupancy.

Thamma follows Alok (Ayushmann Khurrana), a journalist who falls in love with Tadaka (Rashmika Mandanna), a mysterious betaal, thus incurring the wrath of betaal leader Yakshasan (Nawazuddin Siddiqui).

In comparison, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat crossed the Rs 25-crore mark in India on Day 4. The romance drama, which released alongside Thamma, earned Rs 9 crore nett on Day 1, followed by Rs 7.75 crore nett on Day 2 and Rs 6 crore nett on Day 3.

With a collection of Rs 5.5 crore nett, the total domestic earnings of the Milap Zaveri directed romance drama stands at Rs 28.25 crore nett. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat features Harshvardhan Rane as a man deeply in love with his estranged wife (played by Sonam Bajwa).