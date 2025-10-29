MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Thamma’ crosses Rs 100 crore mark at domestic box office

The horror comedy directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, and also starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, released in theatres on October 21

Entertainment Web Desk Published 29.10.25, 05:37 PM
Thamma box office

Still from 'Thamma' File Photo

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s horror comedy Thamma has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the domestic box office, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

The film has earned Rs 101.35 crore nett in India on its eighth day, as per trade figures. The horror comedy minted Rs 139 crore at the global box office.

The fifth instalment of the Maddock Films’ Horror Comedy Universe, also starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, earned Rs 24 crore nett on Day 1. The earnings marginally dropped to Rs 18.6 crore nett on Day 2, and further declined to Rs 13 crore nett on the third day, as per Sacnilk.

On Friday, the film earned Rs 10 crore nett, followed by Rs 13.1 crore nett on Saturday and Rs 12.6 crore nett on Sunday. The collections dropped to Rs 4.3 crore nett on Monday, taking the domestic total to Rs 95.60 crore nett.

Thamma follows Alok (Ayushmann Khurrana), a journalist who falls in love with Tadaka (Rashmika Mandanna), a mysterious betaal, thus incurring the wrath of betaal leader Yakshasan (Nawazuddin Siddiqui).

In comparison, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, which released alongside Thamma, has crossed the Rs 50-crore gross mark worldwide, with Rs 58.75 crore gross (Rs 49.50 crore nett) from India alone.

The romance drama, directed by Milaap Zaveri, stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in lead roles.

Thamma Thamma Box Office Rashmika Mandanna Nawazuddin Siddiqui
