Awez Darbar represents India at the global premiere of ‘Michael’ in Berlin

Indian dancer and digital creator Awez Darbar attended the global premiere of Michael in Berlin on April 10, representing India at the international event.

The premiere brought together fans and creators from multiple countries to mark the legacy of Michael Jackson. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas across India on April 24.

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A popular dancer and digital creator, Darbar has often cited Jackson as a key influence on his style. He was also part of the 19th edition of the reality television series Bigg Boss, where he participated with his girlfriend, influencer Nagma Mirajkar.

The Berlin event featured an experiential showcase centred on Jackson’s work, alongside red carpet appearances and performances. Jaafar Jackson, who plays the lead role in the film, was also present.

“Representing India on a global stage while celebrating Michael Jackson is truly an incredible honour. He has been my idol for as long as I can remember, and I’ve grown up dancing to his music. His artistry has played a defining role in shaping my journey as a dancer,” Darbar said.

“Being in Berlin for this makes the experience even more special, and with the film releasing in theatres on the 24th April, it’s going to be a massive celebration and a heartfelt tribute to his legacy. It’s something I will carry with me for a lifetime,” he added.

The Michael movie offers a glimpse into Michael Jackson’s early years in the industry. The trailer of the film showcases moments from Jackson’s life when he started out in the music industry, particularly highlighting his time with Jackson 5, the group he was part of with his brothers. His experience with the band was rooted in extreme discipline and pressure that arose from familial expectations, particularly from his father.

Nia Long (Empire, The Best Man franchise), Laura Harrier (BlacKkKlansman, Spider-Man: Homecoming) and Juliano Krue Valdi (The Loud House, Arco). Miles Teller (Top Gun: Maverick, Whiplash) and two-time Academy Award nominee Colman Domingo (Sing Sing, Rustin) are also set to appear.

Michael is directed by Antoine Fuqua, known for helming Training Day, Olympus Has Fallen and The Equalizer franchise, from a screenplay by John Logan.

The film is produced by Graham King (The Departed, Bohemian Rhapsody) for his company GK Films, John Branca (executive producer of This Is It, Thriller 40) and John McClain (executive producer of This Is It, Thriller 40).