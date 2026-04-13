Athiya Shetty shares Lata Mangeshkar’s photo in tribute to Asha Bhosle, faces flak

Actress Athiya Shetty has faced backlash after mistakenly posting a photo of Lata Mangeshkar as a tribute to Asha Bhosle on social media following her death on Sunday.

Paying homage on Instagram Stories, Athiya mistakenly shared a monochrome image of late Lata Mangeshkar, who also happens to be Bhosle’s elder sister, from her younger days, along with emoticons that conveyed prayers and peace for the departed soul.

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The post was quickly flagged by social media users, who pointed out the error instantly. Although Athiya deleted it soon after, screenshots were already doing the rounds, sparking criticism across platforms.

“This is frankly pathetic. Just goes to show she doesn’t care about her passing at all. Which is fair enough but don’t pretend like you do, it’s disrespectful,” said one social media user.

Another user said, “Athiya Shetty Is Beauty Without Brains She posted a story with photo of Late Lata Mangeshkar instead of Late Asha Bhosle. Nepo kids just want to be relevant somehow, without hardwork or struggle and that’s why their movies flop and they make such blunders (sic).”

However, Athiya later shared a photo of Bhosle to express her condolences.

Bhosle had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai after being diagnosed with a chest infection and exhaustion on Saturday evening.

Born in 1929, Lata Mangeshkar was four years older than her younger sister Asha, who was born in 1933. Mangeshkar passed away in 2022 — four years before Asha.

Bhosle was born as Asha Mangeshkar in the village of Goar in Sangli, Maharashtra, into a renowned musical family headed by Deenanath Mangeshkar.

Known for her remarkable range, she excelled across genres — film songs, ghazals, pop, classical, bhajans, and cabaret numbers. Bhosle’s voice became synonymous with iconic performances on screen, especially for dancer-actor Helen.

Over her career, she has recorded thousands of songs in more than 20 languages, earning numerous honours including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan.

The last rites of the legendary singer will be performed at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Monday afternoon with state honours.