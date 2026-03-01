Assamese film ‘Moi Eti Nixhasor’ wins ‘Award of Excellence’ at US film competition

Assamese feature film Moi Eti Nixhasor has won the ‘Award of Excellence Special Mention’ at the Accolade Global Film Competition, director Bidyut Kotoky said on Sunday.

The film is set against Assam’s social and political landscape and revolves around Koduwa, a cunning village thief who uses the unrest and prejudice to his advantage with wit and heart. The lead role is played by noted theatre actor Gunomoni Baruah.

Kotoky said the ‘Award of Excellence Special Mention’ is a significant achievement within the US-based competition, which Movie Maker Magazine has named among the top 25 festivals worth the entry fee.

“We are deeply honoured by this recognition from such a prestigious global platform. This award belongs to the entire creative team that brought Koduwa's world to life,” the National Award-winning filmmaker told PTI.

Calling it a rare distinction, Kotoky emphasised that the recognition places the film among the top 10 entries of the entire competition — a feat reserved for projects that set the highest standard for artistry and technical brilliance.

The recognition reinforces the belief that human emotions speak the same language, without showing any respect towards the man-made boundaries, he added.

“Although based in a remote village of Assam and in the not-so-distant past, this story reminds us time and again of the social and political challenges we all face in nearly every country in the time we are living in today,” the director said.

The Mumbai-based filmmaker further said that Moi Eti Nixhasor has also been selected for the Covellite International Film Festival 2026 in the United States.

Kotoky said the film is expected to be commercially released in Assam in the coming months.

Based on a true story written by senior journalist Anuradha Sharma Pujari, the film has been produced by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and red river & blue hills.