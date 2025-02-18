Arnold Schwarzenegger’s eldest son Patrick grabs eyeballs with ‘The White Lotus’ S3 role

Fans cannot stop raving about Patrick Schwarzenegger’s performance in The White Lotus Season 3 since its Monday premiere on HBO. The eldest son of Hollywood veteran Arnold Schwarzenegger, Patrick plays Saxon Ratfliff, the arrogant and sleazy heir of a wealthy family in the series, with Jason Isaacs and Parker Posey portraying his on-screen parents.

Set in the fictional White Lotus resort in Koh Samui, Thailand, the season has already sparked buzz, particularly around Schwarzenegger’s standout role. However, this isn’t Schwarzenegger’s first time in the spotlight. Here’s a look at the rising star’s life and achievements so far.

1 5

ADVERTISEMENT

Born on September 18, 1993, in Santa Monica, California, to journalist-author Maria Shriver and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, Patrick made his film debut with a minor role in The Benchwarmers (2006). Over the years, he built his acting career with supporting roles in Stuck in Love (2012), Grown Ups 2 (2013), and Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse (2015). His first lead role came in 2018’s Midnight Sun opposite Bella Thorne. More recently, he starred in HBO’s true crime miniseries The Staircase (2022) alongside Colin Firth and Toni Collette. In 2023, he played Luke Riordan, aka Golden Boy, in Prime Video’s Gen V, a spin-off to The Boys.

2 5

Arnold Schwarzenegger supported his son at The White Lotus Season 3 premiere in Los Angeles, sharing a photo from the event on Instagram. “I was so pumped to take a break from filming to celebrate @patrickschwarzenegger at The White Lotus Season 3 premiere. What a show. I could claim to be surprised to find out he has a nude scene, but what can I say – the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Don’t miss it this Sunday – trust me,” he wrote.

3 5

Patrick Schwarzenegger also shared a heartwarming video on Instagram capturing the moment he revealed his casting news to his family. The video shows his mother Maria Shriver and sister Katherine Schwarzenegger erupting into excited cheers and laughter. “My whole family are huge fans of the show, and would always mess with me saying I needed to find a way to get onto this show. Anyways it’s a special moment when you get to celebrate with people you love. It was one of those dream-come-true moments for me,” Patrick wrote.

4 5

Patrick Schwarzenegger has been in a relationship with model Abby Champion since 2015. On December 26, 2023, the couple announced their engagement.

5 5

In The White Lotus Season 3, Patrick’s Saxon Ratfliff unsuccessfully attempts to charm several women in the first episode. The ensemble cast also features Aimee Lou Wood, Walton Goggins, Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs and Blackpink’s Lisa in key roles. The show is directed by Mike White and is available to stream for Indian viewers on JioHotstar.