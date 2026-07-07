‘Absolute joy’: Anindita Bose recalls memorable ‘Ghun Gaon’ shoot in Kalimpong

Anindita Bose says working on the upcoming Bengali dark thriller Ghun Gaon was “an absolute joy”, describing the film’s picturesque shooting location, close-knit crew and reunion with co-star Ranajoy Bishnu as some of the highlights of the project.

Produced by Cine Krazy Entertainments, Ghun Gaon is written and directed by Soumya Roy Choudhury and also stars Ranajoy Bishnu, Sankar Debnath, Rohini Chatterjee, Subha Biswas and Soumya Majumder.

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Set in a seemingly quiet village where nothing is as it appears, the film follows a series of unexplained events that uncover fear, deception and buried secrets, eventually leading to a chilling fight for survival.

Bose said the scenic backdrop of Chimney in Kalimpong became an integral part of the film. “Though we were a small crew, everyone brought incredible dedication to the project,” she said in a statement to The Telegraph Online.

“Reuniting with Ranojoy after many years for a big-screen release made the experience even more special. And having Sunidhi Chauhan lend her voice to our film is truly the icing on the cake. I can't wait for everyone to watch it,” the actress added.

The film is produced by Hira Lal Rawani, Aman Chowrashiya and Partho Sarkr under the Cine Krazy Entertainments banner. The music has been composed by Tunai Debasish Ganguly, with songs sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, Timir Biswas, Sayantani Ghosh and Srishti Rawani.

Writer-director Soumya Roy Choudhury said the film explores the darker side of human nature through mystery and suspense.

“Ghun Gaon is a story about the unseen darkness that exists within people and the quiet courage it takes to confront it. While the film unfolds through mystery and suspense, at its heart it explores fear, survival, and the resilience of the human spirit and the darkest side of society,” he said.

“I wanted to create a deeply immersive cinematic experience, a dark fictional universe like never seen before, which stays with the audience long after they leave the theatre,” added Chourdhury. “This is just the first chapter. There are more chapters to come from the most mysterious village named Ghun Gaon”.