Arijit Singh song for Salman Khan Films out days after singer’s playback retirement

Salman Khan Films has dropped the music video of Tere Sang, a track sung by Arijit Singh and Salman’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, days after the singer-songwriter announced his retirement from playback singing.

The track, which may have been Arijit’s last playback project, is part of short film Echoes of Us, backed by Salman’s production company.

Echoes of Us is directed by Joe Rajan and stars Deepak Tijori and Iulia.

In his retirement announcement on January 28, Arijit said, “I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.”

His announcement came as a shock to his industry peers and fans who have been following his music for years. This makes Tere Sang one of the last playback singing projects that will feature Arijit.

However, this is not the only reason why the teaser of the music video, shared by the makers, is gaining traction online.

The song has also drawn attention due to Arijit’s long rumoured fallout with Salman in the past. Years back, reports suggested that the two have had differences following an incident at an awards show. Arijit rarely contributed to music in films produced by Salman or starring him. However, the two stars have never issued any public statement regarding the issue.