BAFTA 2025: Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet, Selena Gomez turn heads in stunning ensembles

The 78th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA 2025), held at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, was as much a fashion spectacle as it was a celebration of cinema. A host of stars, including Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet and Selena Gomez, dazzled on the red carpet in stunning ensembles. Here’s a look at who wore what to the event hosted by Scottish actor David Tennant.

1 7

ADVERTISEMENT

Singer-actress Ariana Grande, nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in Wicked, attended the prestigious annual awards ceremony in a black dress with a plunging neckline. A pleated pink skirt was the standout feature of Grande’s dress. The Side to Side singer tied her hair into a neat bun adorned with a black bow. A chic necklace rounded off Grande’s look.

2 7

Mikey Madison, who bagged the Best Actress award for Sean Baker’s dramedy Anora, dazzled in a white dress. The actress wore her hair down, opting for smokey eyes, peach-hued lips and a dainty necklace to complete her look.

3 7

Timothee Chalamet walked the red carpet in a classic black Bottega Veneta suit with a black T-shirt underneath and black dress shoes.

4 7

Wicked actress Cynthia Erivo attended the event in a custom white Louis Vitton dress.

5 7

Saoirse Ronan’s pale green Louis Vuitton gown made for a winning look. A satin stole, vibrant red lips and minimal accessories further elevated the actress’s glamour quotient.

6 7

Havana singer Camilla Cabello stunned in a corset-fit sheer dress. A blush pink bodice and a shimmery train completed Cabello’s outfit, which she accessorised with stone-studded danglers and bangles.

7 7

Emilia Perez star Selena Gomez looked gorgeous in a black-and-silver gown encrusted with pearls and crystals. A sleek bun and nude makeup balanced the look.