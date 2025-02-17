MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
BAFTA 2025: Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet, Selena Gomez turn heads in stunning ensembles

Mikey Madison and Saoirse Ronan also put their best fashion foot forward at the event held Sunday night in London

Sanghamitra Chatterjee Published 17.02.25, 11:55 AM

The 78th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA 2025), held at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, was as much a fashion spectacle as it was a celebration of cinema. A host of stars, including Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet and Selena Gomez, dazzled on the red carpet in stunning ensembles. Here’s a look at who wore what to the event hosted by Scottish actor David Tennant.  

Singer-actress Ariana Grande, nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in Wicked, attended the prestigious annual awards ceremony in a black dress with a plunging neckline. A pleated pink skirt was the standout feature of Grande’s dress. The Side to Side singer tied her hair into a neat bun adorned with a black bow. A chic necklace rounded off Grande’s look.  

Mikey Madison, who bagged the Best Actress award for Sean Baker’s dramedy Anora, dazzled in a white dress. The actress wore her hair down, opting for smokey eyes, peach-hued lips and a dainty necklace to complete her look.  

Timothee Chalamet walked the red carpet in a classic black Bottega Veneta suit with a black T-shirt underneath and black dress shoes.  

Wicked actress Cynthia Erivo attended the event in a custom white Louis Vitton dress.  

Saoirse Ronan’s pale green Louis Vuitton gown made for a winning look. A satin stole, vibrant red lips and minimal accessories further elevated the actress’s glamour quotient.  

Havana singer Camilla Cabello stunned in a corset-fit sheer dress. A blush pink bodice and a shimmery train completed Cabello’s outfit, which she accessorised with stone-studded danglers and bangles.  

Emilia Perez star Selena Gomez looked gorgeous in a black-and-silver gown encrusted with pearls and crystals. A sleek bun and nude makeup balanced the look. 

