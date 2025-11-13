‘Her emotional arc is my favourite thing about her’: Ariana Grande on playing Glinda in ‘Wicked: For Good’

Ariana Grande says exploring Glinda’s growth across the Wicked films has been one of the most rewarding experiences of her career.

“One of my favorite things about Glinda is following her growth from the beginning of Wicked to the end of Wicked: For Good,” Grande said in a statement. “She spends the entire story searching for the true meaning of goodness, and that definition changes for her many times. Her emotional arc is my favorite thing about her.”

The pop icon returns as the beloved sorceress in Wicked: For Good, releasing in theatres on November 21.

Produced by Universal Pictures India and distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery, the film continues the saga that began with 2024’s Wicked, reuniting Grande with Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey.

In Wicked: For Good, Glinda stands as Oz’s shining figure of hope, balancing adoration from the people with the silent longing for her friend. As her fractured friendship with Elphaba lingers in memory, Glinda is forced to confront the gap between her public image and authentic self.

Producer Marc Platt said that Glinda’s journey mirrors the film’s central themes of integrity and identity. “At the start, she’s the kind of leader The Wizard and the people of Oz expect — lovely and generous, but hollow. Only in private does she begin to question who she truly is. Through that struggle, her humanity resurfaces, and she becomes the leader she was meant to be,” he said in a statement.