‘Wicked: For Good’ final trailer: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo turn allies

Ariana Grande’s Glinda and Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba reconcile their differences and agree to work together in Wicked: For Good final trailer, dropped by Universal Pictures on Wednesday.

The three-minute-five-second-long video is set after the events of Jon M. Chu’s 2024 musical fantasy. Wicked: For Good final trailer shows Elphaba, now branded the ‘Wicked Witch of the West’, hiding deep within the enchanted forests of Oz. Meanwhile, Glinda has emerged as a dazzling public figure in the Emerald City, navigating fame, influence, and a carefully maintained persona.

However, when tensions escalate and an angry mob threatens to kill Elphaba, both women are forced to confront their shared past and navigate their complex bond. As they face a world eager to tear them apart, Glinda asks a powerful question: “Think of what we could do together.”

With their friendship now the fulcrum of their futures, they will need to truly see each other, with honesty and empathy, if they are willing to change themselves, and all of Oz, for good.

The trailer of the sequel also features Jonathan Bailey as Prince Fiyero. Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James round off the cast of Wicked: For Good, set to hit theatres on November 21.

Directed by Jon M. Chu and written by Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox, the film features music composed by John Powell and Stephen Schwartz. The lyrics of the songs have been penned by Stephen Schwartz.