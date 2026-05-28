RJ Balaji reveals ‘Karuppu’ and not ‘Jana Nayagan’ was supposed to be Vijay’s final film

Filmmaker-actor RJ Balaji has revealed that his blockbuster Tamil film Karuppu was originally supposed to be Vijay’s final film before his full-time political entry. However, Vijay later decided not to proceed with the project.

The film eventually went to Suriya and emerged as one of the biggest Tamil hits of the year.

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In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Balaji said he had multiple discussions with Vijay when the actor was preparing to step away from cinema and enter politics.

“This was supposed to be his last film, so we had two or three meetings which went on for some time, discussing things like him entering politics and taking a call as to which film to make as his last film,” Balaji said.

“I felt his reasons were justified, I said, 'Sir, I absolutely respect your decision, thank you so much,' because by that time I had narrated two films to him when he asked me if I had something. I thought this was a big respect he gave for my work and my creativity,” the director added.

Balaji said Vijay's feedback during the narration process played a major role in strengthening the screenplay.

“The entire thing happened because he asked me the right questions after my narration, questions that made my film and my script better. So I think in spite of him not doing the film, it landed me this film,” he said.

Following Vijay's exit from the project, the producers suggested that Balaji narrate the script to actor Suriya, who immediately connected with the story and also contributed ideas that shaped the final version of the film, he said.

Karuppu is a fantasy action drama centred on Karuppasamy, a guardian deity in Tamil folk religion. The film follows the deity disguising himself as a lawyer to fight judicial corruption while trying to save a young girl's life.

The film has gone on to become a major commercial success and one of the biggest hits in Suriya's career. According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, Karuppu has grossed Rs 253.26 crore worldwide, including Rs 184.26 crore from India and Rs 69 crore overseas.

Balaji further said Vijay, who is currently serving as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, personally called the team after the film’s release to congratulate them on its success.

Meanwhile, Vijay's last film Jana Nayagan is yet to be released due to pending CBFC clearance.