Aparshakti Khurrana, Abhishek Banerjee to star in Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film

Also starring Varun Sharma, the film, titled 'Side Heroes' is slated to hit theatres in 2026

PTI Published 02.08.25, 07:21 PM
Imtiaz Ali new film

Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana and Varun Sharma are set to feature in Imtiaz Ali's 'Side Heroes' Instagram

Actors Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana and Varun Sharma are set to feature in the upcoming film, titled "Side Heroes", from Imtiaz Ali.

Written by Siddarth Sen and Pankaj Matta, the film is directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy.

Slated to release in 2026, the film "tells the poignant yet comical story of three childhood buddies who reconnect at a reunion after years of distance and silence. It is an enjoyable tale of friends rediscovering the true meaning of happiness, exploring themes of dreams, love, memories, and life," according to a press release.

"Side Heroes" is produced by Ali alongside Mahaveer Jain, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and Reeyan Shah. It is presented by yca Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films in association with Window Seat Films.

"Stories told from the heart and for the heart always resonate with us. Side Heroes is a script that we instantly related to, the tale of three friends looking back at their life during a reunion, told through the filter of humor and emotions. It’s just the kind of film that excites all of us, " Jain and Lambashared said in a joint statement.

"We are looking forward to this journey with the amazingly talented cast and crew”. The film is expected to go on floors soon. If this announcement is anything to go by, a lovable film about life and friendships is on its way to our screens on Friendship Day 2026."

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

