In Pictures: Anuv Jain ties the knot with longtime girlfriend Hridi Narang

Anuv Jain has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Hridi Narang in a private ceremony, show photos shared by singer-songwriter on Instagram on Tuesday. Anuv, 29, is known for songs like Husn, Baarishein and Alag Aasmaan while Hridi is an entrepreneur. Take a look at the photos from the wedding of the young couple.

Clad in a blush pink sherwani, Anuv kissed his bride, who looked gorgeous in an embroidered red lehenga.

The bride accessorised her outfit with layered necklaces, danglers, an ornate maang tikka, a bejewelled nath and bangles. A sleek bun adorned with red roses further elevated her glamour quotient.

Anuv used verses from his 2024 song Jo Tum Mere Ho as the caption for his social media post. “Aur haan dekho yahan kaise ayi do dilon ki yeh baraat hai,” he wrote.

The couple sported chic ensembles for their reception. While Hridi stunned in a sleeveless sequined champagne gown, Anuv looked dapper in a black suit.

Singer Ritviz, actor Ayushmann Khurrana and social media influencer Bhavika Motwani commented on Anuv’s post, congratulating the newlyweds.

