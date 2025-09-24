MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Ghaati’ OTT release: When and where to watch Anushka Shetty-starrer crime action drama

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the film also stars Chaitanya Rao Madadi, Ravindra Vijay, and Vikram Prabhu in key roles

Entertainment Web Desk Published 24.09.25, 04:32 PM
A poster of ‘Ghaati’

A poster of ‘Ghaati’ File Picture

Anushka Shetty-starrer crime action drama Ghaati will premiere on Prime Video on September 26, the streamer said on Wednesday.

The Krish Jagarlamudi directorial follows the tribes of a mountainous region who trade cannabis for a living. Anushka Shetty’s character, Sheelavathi, is a local leader, who soon realises that the trade is destroying lives. She then engages in a gritty battle with the exploitative middlemen and the power-wielders spearheading the trade.

The film also stars Chaitanya Rao Madadi, Ravindra Vijay, and Vikram Prabhu in key roles.

Produced by Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi under the banner of First Frame Entertainments, Ghaati will be available to stream in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on Prime Video.

Released theatrically on September 5, the film had earned Rs 7.06 crore nett in India, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

