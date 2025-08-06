‘Ghaati’ trailer: Anushka Shetty confronts kingpins of cannabis trade

Anushka Shetty’s character fearlessly confronts the kingpins of the cannabis trade in the trailer of Krish Jagarlamudi’s upcoming crime action drama Ghaati, set to hit theatres on September 5.

The two-minute-21-second-long-video, released by UV Creations on Wednesday, follows the tribes of a mountainous region who trade cannabis for a living. Anushka Shetty’s character appears to play the role of a strong local leader, who soon realises that the trade is destroying lives. She then engages in a gritty battle with the exploitative middlemen and the power-wielders spearheading the trade.

Unflinching and ruthless, Shetty’s character is seen hacking and slashing her way through enemies in the high-octane action sequences.

The video also features bengali actor Jisshu Sengupta.

Ghaati is touted as a raw tale from the valleys of India about a woman who is a victim, a criminal and a legend. The makers had released a teaser in November last year to mark Shetty’s 43rd birthday.

Produced by Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi under the banner of First Frame Entertainments, Ghaati will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

On the work front, Shetty last appeared in the 2023 romcom Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty.