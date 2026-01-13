MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Anupam Kher shares ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla 2’ BTS featuring Ranvir Shorey, Tara Sharma Saluja

The upcoming sequel, directed by Umesh Bisht, also stars Parvinn Dabass, Kiran Joneja and Ravi Kishan

Entertainment Web Desk Published 13.01.26, 03:55 PM
Anupam Kher with the cast and crew of ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla 2’

Anupam Kher with the cast and crew of ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla 2’ Instagram

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the set of his 550th film Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 starring Ranvir Shorey, Tara Sharma Saluja, Parvinn Dabass and Kiran Joneja.

Kher also reflected on the anticipation surrounding the sequel. “Khoslas are back and how. I have been in movies now for four decades. But never have I experienced this crazy anticipation for the sequel of any movie (including International) as in the case of #KhoslaKaGhosla2! I wonder what is it that resonates with the magic of this film,” wrote the 70-year-old actor, alongside pictures with the cast and crew of the film.

The original Khosla Ka Ghosla (2006), directed by Dibakar Banerjee, followed the story of Kamal Kishore Khosla, played by Kher, a middle-class retiree in Delhi whose dream of building a home for his family. The sequel is being directed by Umesh Bisht, known for helming the web series Gyaarah Gyaarah.

The cast of Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 also includes Ravi Kishan, Nishank Verma, and Kangan Baruah Nangia. The release date of the sequel is yet to be announced.

Kher’s latest directorial venture Tanvi The Great hit theatres in July last year. He last starred in Anurag Basu’s Metro... In Dino.

Anupam Kher Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 Ranvir Shorey Tara Sharma Saluja
