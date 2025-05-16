MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Anupam Kher meets Robert De Niro at Cannes 2025, hails him as ‘greatest actor of all times’

De Niro was awarded the honourary Palme d'Or award for Lifetime Achievement at the festival on its opening day, May 13

PTI Published 16.05.25, 06:10 PM
Anupam Kher and Robert De Niro at Cannes Film Festival 2025

Anupam Kher and Robert De Niro at Cannes Film Festival 2025 Instagram/@anupampkher

Actor Anupam Kher says it was the "most amazing feeling" to meet his "Silver Linings Playbook" co-star and Hollywood veteran Robert De Niro at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2025.

De Niro was awarded the honourary Palme d'Or award for Lifetime Achievement at the festival on its opening day, May 13.

Kher, who is returning to direction with his upcoming film "Tanvi The Great", shared a video on his Instagram handle on Friday.

In a lengthy note attached to the post, Kher congratulated the Hollywood actor for the award.

"In Cannes: Best hug from the greatest actor of all times! It was the most amazing feeling to meet my friend #RobertDeNiro, his graceful wife #Tiffany and their beautiful daughter #Gia in Cannes! Their love and affection touched me deeply," the actor wrote.

Kher said he showed the first poster of "Tanvi the Great" to De Niro which he appreciated. The actor also introduced his film's crew to D and also made him meet the crew of the film.

"Thank you dearest Mr. De Niro for your love, warmth, that wonderful hug, the delicious lunch and your infectious BRILLIANCE over the years! Having you as a friend is the biggest blessing I could have ever asked for! Also a big THANK YOU to dearest #Tiffany for your hospitality and generosity! And for shooting this video! Jai Ho! #RobertDeNiro #GodOfActing #Cinema #Friends," he added. Kher's film will be screened in Cannes Market on Sunday. It is the second time for Kher to step into the director's shoes after his 2002 film "Om Jai Jagadish".

The Cannes Film Festival will conclude on May 24.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

