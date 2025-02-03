‘Anuja’ to ‘Apple Cider Vinegar’: Films, shows arriving on Netflix in February first half

Netflix has announced an exciting lineup of new films and shows that will hit the streamer in the first half of February. Here’s a quick look.

Anuja:

Coming to Netflix on February 5, the Oscar-shortlisted short film Anuja is backed by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Guneet Monga. The film follows the story of two young girls striving to find happiness and opportunity in a society that marginalises them at every turn. Directed by Adam J. Graves, Anuja features Sajda Pathan — who is a beneficiary of Mira Nair's Salaam Baalak Trust, a nonprofit organisation dedicated to empowering street and working children — in the lead alongside Ananya Shanbhag.

Kinda Pregnant:

Also coming to Netflix on February 5 is the new Happy Madison film by The Out-Laws director Tyler Spindel. Starring Amy Schumer in the lead role, Kinda Pregnant follows Lainy, a woman who gets so jealous of her best friend’s pregnancy that she starts to wear a fake baby bump of her own. Will Forte, Damon Wayans Jr., Brianne Howey, Alex Moffat, Joel David Moore, Lizze Broadway and Urzila Carlson also play key roles in the film.

Dhoom Dhaam:

Slated to drop on Netflix this Valentine’s day, the Rishab Seth directorial stars Pratik Gandhi and Yami Gautam as newlyweds whose first night together turns hilariously chaotic as they find themselves entangled in a frantic adventure. The cast of Dhoom Dhaam also includes Pratik Babbar and Eijaz Khan in pivotal roles.

The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan:

The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan is a documentary chronicling the age-old cricket rivalry between the two nations. Slated to release on the streamer on February 7, it features cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Shoaib Akhtar and Wasim Akram. The documentary is expected to go beyond the cricketing field, offering viewers a deeper understanding of the psychological aspects underpinning this rivalry.

Apple Cider Vinegar:

Inspired by a true story, Apple Cider Vinegar stars Kaitlyn Dever as Belle Gibson, an Australian wellness influencer who claims to have cured her terminal brain cancer through health and wellness. The six-episode limited series is created by award-winning Australian writer Samantha Strauss and it explores the allure and rise of wellness culture, peak “girl boss” start-up culture, and misinformation spread on social media. Apple Cider Vinegar will hit the streamer on February 6

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3:

The third and final instalment of martial arts drama Cobra Kai Season 6 is set to premiere on Netflix on February 13. While Ralph Macchio reprises his role as Daniel LaRusso, William Zabka returns as Johnny Lawrence in the upcoming instalment. Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 will follow the continuation of the Sekai Taikai World Tournament after the death of Kwon Jae-Sung (Brandon H. Lee) during a skirmish that broke out in the final episode of Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2.

Other films and shows:

Benjamin Gutsche-directed new thriller series Cassandra (February 6), Oh Choong-hwan's romance series Melo Movie (February 14), Mark Waters’s new romcom La Dolce Villa (February 13) and the animated show Dogs Day Out (February 13) are among the other anticipated titles of the month.